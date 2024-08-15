Ja’Marr Chase travels with Bengals to Chicago

Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase isn’t practicing and won’t play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Bears. But he did make the trip to Chicago, via an Instagram photo posted by the team.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor continues to call Chase’s situation “day to day,” even after Chase did not show up for practice Tuesday. Chase had been holding in by attending practice to avoid a fine but not participating in practice to avoid injury.

Entering the fourth year of his rookie contract, Chase is eligible for a contract extension. But team owner Mike Brown’s comments at the beginning of training camp indicated the Bengals won’t give Chase an extension until after this season.

Chase is scheduled to make only $1.055 million in base salary this season, and the Bengals have exercised the $21.816 million fifth-year option on his contract for next season.

Chase has eclipsed 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons since the Bengals selected him fifth overall. Last year, Chase caught 100 passes for 1,216 yards with seven touchdowns in 16 games.