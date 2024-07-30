 Skip navigation
Ja’Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard all sitting out at Bengals camp today

  
Published July 30, 2024 03:10 PM

The Bengals’ top pass catcher and top two pass rushers all remain out of practice at training camp in Cincinnati.

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and defensive ends Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard were all out today.

Chase hasn’t practiced since camp opened, and although he and coach Zac Taylor won’t say why, Chase wants a new contract, and Bengals owner Mike Brown doesn’t seem inclined to pay him what he’s asking for. There has been no indication that the sides are close to a resolution, so it could be a while before Chase practices.

The Bengals say Hendrickson and Hubbard are both day-to-day with minor injuries. Hendrickson requested a trade early in the offseason and appears unhappy with his contract, but coach Zac Taylor says Hendrickson had an injury on the first day of camp and will be back when he’s cleared to return.