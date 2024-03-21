James Pierre agrees to sign with Commanders

Washington has added a potential heavy special teams contributor.

Per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, the Commanders have agreed to sign cornerback James Pierre.

Pierre entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020 with the Steelers and appeared in at least 16 games over each of the last four seasons. In 2023, Pierre had eight total tackles in 16 appearances. He was on the field for 60 percent of Pittsburgh’s special teams snaps and two percent of defensive snaps.

Overall, Pierre has registered 94 total tackles, eight passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery in 66 games with six starts.