James Winston: I won’t let turnovers define who I am

  
Published December 6, 2024 06:52 AM

Browns quarterback Jameis Winston said on Monday night that he is “just praying to the Lord to deliver me from pick-sixes” because he threw two of them in a loss to the Broncos and he revisited those comments while speaking to reporters on Thursday.

Winston said that he believes in the power of prayer, but he isn’t leaving things solely up to divine intervention as he moves toward Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Winston said he focuses on techinque, fundamentals, and decisions while drawing on advice he got while playing for the Buccaneers earlier in his career. Winston threw 30 interceptions in 2019 and said the team’s coaches told him the same things he’s relying on now.

“I just had some unfortunate turnovers, and turnovers, they can change the outcome of a football game,” Winston said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “So talking to them, just, ‘Man, Jameis, keep focusing on your decisions. Keep on playing, Jameis. Don’t let that define you.’ And that’s what I’m doing right now in my career. I’m not going to let a narrative of turnovers define who I am.”

Winston threw for 497 yards against the Broncos, so there was more to the story than the interceptions but the weight they carry is hard for any quarterback to overcome. Winston has five more weeks this season and whatever happens in the future to show that he can do that.