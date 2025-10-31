Jameson Williams: How could I be frustrated? I’m me

During his Thursday press conference, Lions offensive coordinator John Morton told reporters that he’s failed receiver Jameson Williams by not giving him more opportunities so far this season.

After signing a three-year contract extension in September following his first 1000-yard season, Williams has recorded only 17 catches for 289 yards with two touchdowns in Detroit’s first seven games.

But Williams apparently isn’t sweating the lack of production.

“I ain’t frustrated at all, bro,” Williams said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “How could I be frustrated? I’m me.”

Williams acknowledged that he would like to get the ball more, while also noting that he appreciated how Morton brought it up after the bye, and the two men talked about the issue.

“He came to me, expressed to me how he felt,” Williams said. “But with me, I really wasn’t taking it too far into thinking about it. We was winning games and things like that, so I could never get myself too worked up with me getting the ball, or me getting targeted, or things like that.

“I know it’s going to come. It’s a long season. We’re a team that [will] make it into the playoffs, so I knew things like that are going to come.”

Williams did not have a catch on just two targets in Detroit’s Week 7 victory over Tampa Bay. We’ll see if and how things change when they play the Vikings on Sunday.