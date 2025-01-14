 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ajbrownv2_250114.jpg
Brown’s sideline book skyrockets on Amazon
nbc_pft_wilson_250114.jpg
Wilson wants to stay with Steelers next season
nbc_pft_playerinjuries_250114.jpg
NFL must monitor if teams hide or fake injuries

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ajbrownv2_250114.jpg
Brown’s sideline book skyrockets on Amazon
nbc_pft_wilson_250114.jpg
Wilson wants to stay with Steelers next season
nbc_pft_playerinjuries_250114.jpg
NFL must monitor if teams hide or fake injuries

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jared Verse scoop-and-score gives Rams 17-3 lead over Vikings

  
Published January 13, 2025 09:29 PM

Jared Verse was the Rams first first-round pick since they selected Jared Goff in 2016.

He’s now made an impact play in the postseason.

After defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon strip-sacked quarterback Sam Darnold midway through the second quarter of Monday night’s wild card matchup, Verse was there to pick it up, sprinting down the sideline for a 57-yard touchdown.

The scoop-and-score gave Los Angeles a 17-3 lead.

Los Angeles’ pressure has been getting to Darnold throughout the first half, sacking the quarterback five times and counting. Witherspoon’s takedown was the fourth sack of the first half, as the Rams have already brought Darnold down on the ensuing drive.