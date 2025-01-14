Jared Verse scoop-and-score gives Rams 17-3 lead over Vikings

Jared Verse was the Rams first first-round pick since they selected Jared Goff in 2016.

He’s now made an impact play in the postseason.

After defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon strip-sacked quarterback Sam Darnold midway through the second quarter of Monday night’s wild card matchup, Verse was there to pick it up, sprinting down the sideline for a 57-yard touchdown.

The scoop-and-score gave Los Angeles a 17-3 lead.

Los Angeles’ pressure has been getting to Darnold throughout the first half, sacking the quarterback five times and counting. Witherspoon’s takedown was the fourth sack of the first half, as the Rams have already brought Darnold down on the ensuing drive.