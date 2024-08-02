Jarvis Landry tries out for Jets

Five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry is still trying to catch on with another NFL team.

Landry tried out with the Jets on Thursday. It’s at least the second time this offseason that a team has brought Landry in, as he took part in Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp. The Jaguars didn’t sign him, and so far the Jets haven’t either.

The 31-year-old Landry was a 2014 second-round pick of the Dolphins who spent four years in Miami, four in Cleveland and then had a brief stint in New Orleans in 2022. He didn’t play at all last year.

Landry led the NFL with 112 catches in 2017, but his production had been declining for years by the time he joined the Saints. He would seem to be a long shot to ever play in another NFL regular-season game, but it’s possible some team could give him a chance to prove himself on a 90-player training camp roster.

Also trying out for the Jets was wide receiver Isaiah Winstead, who got some attention for his highlight reel in this year’s UFL season, and who signed with the team afterward. The Jets also signed receiver Brandon Smith and cornerback Tre Swilling and released tight end Kevin Foelsch and receiver Marcus Riley.

The Jets’ other tryouts were defensive end Brevin Allen, defensive tackle Robert Cooper, linebacker Jeremy Lewis and receiver Sam Pinckney.