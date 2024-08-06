Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Good for us to get rolling with Geno Smith again

The Seahawks got a big piece of the puzzle back on the field Monday.

Quarterback Geno Smith missed four practices with hip and knee injuries, but he was back in action without any limitations to kick off this week’s work. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba said that the offense picked up where it had been before Smith took a seat on the sideline.

“Good to see Geno back out there,” Smith-Njigba said, via the team’s website. “All offseason I’ve seen him pushing us. Pushing himself first and then pushing us to get to the next level, get to where we want to be and he’s been the head guy, the lead at that. He’s been coming out here every day, proving that he’s ready and that this year is going to look a little different. We’re all on board. It’s good for him to get back with us and for us to get rolling again.”

The Seahawks will be hoping that this is the only time Smith misses this season and that things keep rolling on offense without issue through Week 18.