Jedrick Wills would have missed practice Monday

The Browns need a new starter at left tackle with Dawand Jones out for the year after fracturing his ankle in Sunday’s loss to the Saints, but they may not be able to go back to former starter Jedrick Wills.

Wills was inactive on Sunday with a knee injury and the Browns say that he would have missed practice on Monday as well. The Browns turned in an estimated injury report ahead of Thursday’s game against the Steelers.

Jones and tight end Geoff Swaim (concussion) were the other players listed as non-participants. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has already ruled Swaim out for this week.

Guard Joel Bitonio (pectoral), wide receiver Elijah Moore (shoulder), tight end David Njoku (knee), cornerback Greg Newsome (shoulder), and cornerback Denzel Ward (ribs, ankle) were listed as limited participants. Linebacker Jordan Hicks (elbow, triceps), defensive tackle Mo Hurst (shoulder), wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee), and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (finger) would have been full participants.