 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jeff Stoutland: Jordan Mailata’s growth “just a tremendous story”

  
Published February 7, 2023 05:39 AM
nbc_hhmb_superbowlheadlines_230206
February 6, 2023 12:33 PM
Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher review key Super Bowl storylines with the big game looming including the health of Kansas City Chiefs WRs, Patrick Mahomes' outlook, the Philadelphia Eagles' OL and more.

Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata didn’t go to college before entering the NFL and his introduction on Sunday Night Football is a nod to the unusual route he’s taken to a starting job in Philadelphia.

Mailata introduces himself as being from “Jeff Stoutland University” in reference to the Eagles offensive line coach who has helped him develop since Philly made Mailata a seventh-round pick in 2018. Mailata played rugby in Australia and was invited to train as a football player in Florida, which is where Stoutland saw him working out.

During Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, Stoutland said that he saw “critical factors” that he looks for in players when he first saw Mailata in action and recalled that the Steelers were the only other team scouting the tackle.
“I was so happy that there was no one else there. I knew right then and there that this guy had all the things we were looking for,” Stoutland said.

The Eagles weren’t so blown away that they were willing to take Mailata before the seventh round, but General Manager Howie Roseman made sure that he wouldn’t go to Pittsburgh by sending a future seventh-rounder to the Eagles in order to move up 17 spots at the end of the draft. That secured Mailata and started the process of developing him into an NFL player.

Mailata did not make his regular season debut until 2020, but has started 43 regular season and playoff games over the last three seasons after putting in the time to prepare himself for the professional ranks.

“This was something that we just worked really hard at and grinded away at,” Stoutland said. “It’s a credit to him because it wasn’t easy for him, believe me. This was learning something completely new, foreign to him and just a tremendous story really.”

A Super Bowl ring would make the story of Mailata’s journey from rugby player to NFL starter an even more tremendous one.