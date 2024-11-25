Jeff Ulbrich: No discussion of sitting Aaron Rodgers

The Jets aren’t making a quarterback change.

Aaron Rodgers has been listed with hamstring, knee, and ankle injuries this season and a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media this weekend said that he has resisted scans that would show the severity of the injuries because he doesn’t want to stop playing. Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said at a Monday press conference that the report was news to him and that Rodgers is feeling well after the team’s bye week.

Ulbrich also said that Rodgers will start against the Seahawks this week and that there has been no discussion regarding sitting Rodgers down because of his health, his performance or the team’s record.

Another report over the weekend indicated Rodgers wants to play in 2025, but not for the Jets. The quarterback usually visits The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesdays and speaks to reporters from the team’s facility on Wednesday, so he’ll have a chance to shed light on all of the chatter in the coming days.