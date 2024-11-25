 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eaglesdefandofficiatingv3_241125.jpg
Refs let Sirianni tinker with penalty decision
nbc_pft_chiefsbroncos_241125.jpg
Chiefs, Broncos pace AFC West with Week 12 wins
nbc_pft_superlatives_241125.jpg
Week 12 superlatives: Buccaneers, Dolphins win big

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eaglesdefandofficiatingv3_241125.jpg
Refs let Sirianni tinker with penalty decision
nbc_pft_chiefsbroncos_241125.jpg
Chiefs, Broncos pace AFC West with Week 12 wins
nbc_pft_superlatives_241125.jpg
Week 12 superlatives: Buccaneers, Dolphins win big

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jeff Ulbrich: No discussion of sitting Aaron Rodgers

  
Published November 25, 2024 03:11 PM

The Jets aren’t making a quarterback change.

Aaron Rodgers has been listed with hamstring, knee, and ankle injuries this season and a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media this weekend said that he has resisted scans that would show the severity of the injuries because he doesn’t want to stop playing. Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said at a Monday press conference that the report was news to him and that Rodgers is feeling well after the team’s bye week.

Ulbrich also said that Rodgers will start against the Seahawks this week and that there has been no discussion regarding sitting Rodgers down because of his health, his performance or the team’s record.

Another report over the weekend indicated Rodgers wants to play in 2025, but not for the Jets. The quarterback usually visits The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesdays and speaks to reporters from the team’s facility on Wednesday, so he’ll have a chance to shed light on all of the chatter in the coming days.