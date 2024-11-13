Jeff Ulbrich: Sauce Gardner wants to, needs to play better

Little went right for the Jets in last Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, but one play seemed to exemplify the futility of their effort in a 31-6 loss above all others.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray hit tight end Trey McBride with a short pass on third down in the second quarter and Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was in position to make a tackle short of the first down marker. That would have forced a punt with the Cardinals up 14-6, but McBride ran through Gardner’s tackle attempt to extend a drive that would result in a touchdown.

The play also fell in line with what’s been a frustrating season for Gardner, who won defensive rookie of the year in 2022 and made the All-Pro team after each of his first two seasons. Missed tackles and penalties have have outnumbered interceptions and pass breakups for Gardner this season. Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich explained away the latter as a byproduct of teams throwing elsewhere, but he also said at a Wednesday press conference that the corner is one of many Jets who need to improve their play.

“Everybody in this building needs to play at a higher level, coach at a higher level, and be more accountable so we all need to improve in that way,” Ulbrich said, via SNY. “Sauce recognizes the fact that he has a very high standard for himself as we have a very high standard for him. He needs to and he wants to play better and he’s working his butt off to get that accomplished.”

Gardner had plenty of company in missing tackles against Arizona and Ulbrich said the team will be focused on that area in practice as they prepare for Sunday’s game against the Colts.