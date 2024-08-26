Jerod Mayo: Drake Maye outplayed Jacoby Brissett, but have to look at everything

After the Patriots wrapped up their preseason on Sunday night, head coach Jerod Mayo called Drake Maye the second-best quarterback on the roster, but did not name Jacoby Brissett the team’s starter at the position.

Brissett hurt his right shoulder during the game against the Commanders and an injury would obviously factor into any decision. Mayo said on Sunday that Brissett would have been able to continue playing had it been the regular season, but he said on The Greg Hill Show on Monday that Brissett could report something different about his condition upon returning to the team facility.

Mayo also said that Maye outplayed Brissett in the preseason, which is another factor in the mix in New England.

“Jacoby may come in here today and say his shoulder is no good,” Mayo said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “So I’m not going to get too far down the road on if Jacoby could play or couldn’t play. What I will say is this is a true competition and I would say at this current point, Drake has outplayed Jacoby. Now, in saying that, we have to take in the full body of work going all the way back to the spring and beginning of training camp. And we’ll see where we end up, but those are the conversations that will happen here over the next couple days.”

Brissett has a lot more experience than the first-round pick and that made him appear to be the likely starter for the entire offseason, but it remains to be seen how Mayo and the Patriots will weigh all the variables involved in a very significant decision.