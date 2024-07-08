Jerry Hughes re-signs with Texans

Free agent defensive end Jerry Hughes has re-signed with the Texans, according to the NFL’s transactions wire.

Hughes, 35, is a Houston-area native who has spent the past two seasons with the Texans.

He started only two games last season, the first time since 2013 that Hughes started fewer than 15 games, and he played 42 percent of the defensive snaps in 17 games. It was the first time in Hughes’ career that he played fewer than 50 percent of the defensive snaps.

Hughes had three sacks last season after nine in 2022.

He will back up starters Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter. Derek Barnett also is among the backups at defensive end.

In his 14-year career with the Colts, Bills and Texans, Hughes has 70 sacks and 142 quarterback hits.