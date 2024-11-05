 Skip navigation
Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott will likely be placed on injured reserve

  
Published November 5, 2024 09:46 AM

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday that the team would make a call about putting quarterback Dak Prescott on injured reserve after further evaluation of his injured hamstring and it sounds like the team has reached a decision.

During a Tuesday morning appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that Prescott will likely be placed on injured reserve. The move would rule him out of at least the next four games.

McCarthy said on Monday that Cooper Rush will start against the Eagles this week. Trey Lance will presumably move up to the backup role after serving as the third quarterback all season.

Lance has never appeared in a regular season game for the Cowboys, but the team could look his way at some point. If Rush can’t lead the 3-5 team to immediate success, there wouldn’t be much hope of a playoff run and it would make some sense to see Lance in game action before making any decisions about the future of the position behind Prescott.