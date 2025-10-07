Jerry Jones has until Friday to appeal his fine, and it’s expected he will

The NFL fined Cowboys owner Jerry Jones $250,000 for giving fans the middle finger during the team’s Week 5 road win over the Jets.

Jones has until Friday to file an appeal, and it’s expected he will, according to multiple reports.

Jones called the obscene gesture “inadvertent on my part.” He said “the intention was thumbs up and pointing at our fans because everyone was jumping up and down excited.”

It’s unlikely the NFL buys his explanation, considering it was caught on video and is all over social media.

Late Titans owner Bud Adams was fined $250,000 for flashing both middle fingers at Bills fans in 2009. Panthers owner David Tepper paid a $300,000 fine for tossing a drink at fans in a January 2024 game.