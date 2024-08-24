Jets name Jon Carr and Greg Nejmeh co-directors of player personnel

The Jets announced some changes to their personnel department on Saturday.

They named Jon Carr and Greg Nejmeh co-directors of player personnel. Chad Alexander had been the director of player personnel before leaving to join the Chargers earlier this year.

Carr is in his seventh season with the team and Nejmeh is in his 16th season.

The club announced Dan Zbojovsky is the club’s senior director of football operations. He will oversee the athletic training staff, medical staff, player development, personnel operations, and video department.

In other moves, the Jets announced new roles for director of college scouting Jay Mandolesi, senior director of football administration Nick Sabella, senior director of football strategy David Socie, national scout Jonathan Stigall, director of personnel operations Christina Wedding, co-assistant director of pro personnel Evan Ardoin, and National Football Scouting Scout Jordan Burton.