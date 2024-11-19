 Skip navigation
Jets name Phil Savage interim General Manager

  
Published November 19, 2024 01:12 PM

Jets owner Woody Johnson has issued a statement confirming the news of Joe Douglas’ firing and in it, named Phil Savage interim General Manager.

“Today, I informed Joe Douglas he will no longer serve as the General Manager of the New York Jets,” Johnson said. “I want to thank Joe for his commitment to the Jets over the last six years and wish him and his family the best moving forward.

“Phil Savage will be the Interim General Manager for the remainder of the season. We will begin the process to identify a new General Manager immediately.”

Savage, 59, has been with the Jets since 2019, serving as senior football advisor. He was the Browns General Manager from 2005-2008 and also served as the executive director of the Senior Bowl from 2012-2018.

New York fired Douglas on Tuesday. The team recorded a 30-64 record in his six-season tenure.