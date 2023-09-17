Jets plan to go all in with Zach Wilson, for now

The Jets are going all in with quarterback Zach Wilson. Until they aren’t.

For now, he’s the guy. It’s a nugget that was shared by Jay Glazer of Fox Sports earlier today.

That’s the vibe they created all week. They didn’t try to sign a veteran with name recognition. They don’t want a backup who will be trying to take over. They want an understudy to Wilson. Again, for now.

As PFT reported on Thursday, the Jets tried to sign Brett Rypien from the Rams’ practice squad. Rypien opted instead to sign with the L.A. active roster.

The Jets want Wilson to not try to justify his status as the second overall pick in the draft. The goal is to be efficient, and to complement the running game and the defense.

We’ll find out if it works today against the Cowboys. And next week against the Patriots. And then against the Chiefs in prime time.