Jets re-sign G Jake Hanson

The Jets announced the return of guard Jake Hanson on Thursday.

Hanson was not tendered as a restricted free agent, but he has re-signed with the team. No terms of the deal were included in the announcement,

Hanson was a 2020 sixth-round pick by the Packers and he played in 11 games over a three-year stint with the team. He was waived last August and wound up on the Jets practice squad. He was a temporary elevation a couple of times and wound up playing in seven games.

Four of those appearances were starts and the Jets likely hope that they’ll be healthy and effective enough up front to keep Hanson in a reserve role this year.