Jets request interview with Commanders DC Joe Whitt Jr.

The Jets have been interviewing candidates to be their next head coach for a little while, but they aren’t done adding names to the list.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they have requested an interview with Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. It’s the first time Whitt’s name has come up in conjunction with a head coaching vacancy this offseason.

Whitt joined Dan Quinn in Washington this season after spending the last three years as the pass game coordinator and secondary coach with the Cowboys. He held similar roles with the Falcons, Bears, and Packers before moving to Dallas in 2021.

The Jets have interviewed nine other candidates for the job and they have requested a number of other interviews with assistants like Whitt who were not free to interview ahead of their playoff openers.