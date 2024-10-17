 Skip navigation
Jim Harbaugh: Cardiologist said I have “heart of an athlete”

  
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh offered another update on Wednesday about how his heart is doing after he briefly left last Sunday’s game due an irregular heartbeat.

Harbaugh has had a couple of other episodes of what he called “atrial flutter” after the game and had a heart procedure to address it in 2012. He said earlier this week that another procedure was a possibility and that he’ll be wearing a heart monitor for two weeks to gather more information about his condition.

Some test results have already come back and Harbaugh said that they’ve all been positive so far.

“Just talked to the cardiologist before I came in here,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “Got some test results back. ‘The heart of an athlete’ is a direct quote from my cardiologist. So, that made me feel good. He said stress test was really good, too. I think he used the word ‘incredible’, I think he did. That my stamina was incredible and heart got stronger as it was more stressed. Back in rhythm, hopefully that sticks. Got the monitor on. Good news, I took that as a compliment. Blue twisted steel. Feel good about that.”

Harbaugh called himself “coachable” when it comes to taking advice from doctors about changes he can make to his lifestyle in order to avoid future episodes, but it sounds like all is relatively well with the coach after last Sunday’s scare.