Jim Harbaugh had “atrial flutter” during Sunday’s game, heart went back into normal rhythm

  
Published October 13, 2024 07:57 PM

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh shared some more information about the health issue that sent him to the locker room during the first half of Sunday’s win over the Broncos.

Harbaugh told the CBS broadcast team that he experienced a heart arrhythmia, but felt well enough to return to the sideline.

“It’s called atrial flutter,” Harbaugh said after the game, via Kris Rhim of ESPN.com. “I got into an episode today. Doctors checked me out and it got back into sinus rhythm, normal rhythm.”

Harbaugh said he had two other similar episodes, one in 1999 and one during a 2012 Monday Night Football game when he was coaching the 49ers. He had a heart procedure in 2012 to address the issue and Harbaugh said he will see his cardiologist on Monday because of Sunday’s recurrence.