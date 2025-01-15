 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_balvbuf_250116.jpg
NFL Divisional Round preview: Ravens vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbets_250116.jpg
Eagles, Chiefs lead Divisional Round best bets
nbc_csu_larvphi_250116.jpg
NFL Divisional Round preview: Rams vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_balvbuf_250116.jpg
NFL Divisional Round preview: Ravens vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbets_250116.jpg
Eagles, Chiefs lead Divisional Round best bets
nbc_csu_larvphi_250116.jpg
NFL Divisional Round preview: Rams vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jim Harbaugh: We didn’t put Justin Herbert in position to be successful against Texans

  
Published January 15, 2025 06:01 PM

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh was effusive in his praise of quarterback Justin Herbert throughout the regular season and that isn’t changing in the aftermath of the team’s playoff loss to the Texans.

Herbert threw four interceptions in the 32-12 loss after throwing three interceptions all season and the defeat dropped him to 0-2 in the playoffs in his career. That has sparked some criticism of his performances in the biggest games on the schedule, but Harbaugh doesn’t think any of it is justified.

“Completely unfair,” Harbaugh said at a press conference. “I wouldn’t spend two more seconds thinking about what happened in that game. It didn’t go good, and that’s on me, that’s my responsibility, that’s my accountability. I really felt going into that tournament that we were as good as the best teams in the playoffs. Not just as good as any team, but as good as the best teams in the playoffs. That day, we were not the better team that day. That’s my responsibility. We did not play complementary football well enough. My responsibility. We weren’t our best when our best was needed. . . . We did him a disservice and didn’t put him in the positions to be successful enough, but he played like a beast.”

General Manager Joe Hortiz noted Peyton Manning started his career 0-3 in the playoffs while calling it “absurd” to hang a narrative around Herbert’s neck after two playoff appearances. Others would be less forgiving and it will be a while before any more data points are entered into the conversation.