Jimmy Garoppolo “felt good” in return to practice

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said the team hopes to have quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back in the lineup for Monday night’s game against the Lions and Garoppolo sounded like he is on track to play when he spoke to reporters after practice.

Garoppolo participated in practice for the first time since he left the team’s Week Six win over the Patriots in an ambulance. Garoppolo was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for back and internal injuries. Tests were negative for internal injuries, but Garoppolo still missed all of last week.

Garoppolo said “it was different than any injury I’ve had” in the past, but that the return to the field went well.

“Feeling good. Felt good out there today,” Garoppolo said.

Garoppolo wasn’t asked if he expects to play against the Lions, but the fact that he did the press conference is a good sign of where things are headed and his answers to questions about facing the likes of Aidan Hutchinson were those of someone who expects to be under fire come on Monday night.