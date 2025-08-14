Joe Milton will start at QB for Cowboys this week

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said this week that he wants to find out what the team has in quarterback Joe Milton and another data point in that investigation will come against the Ravens on Saturday.

Schottenheimer announced on Thursday that Milton will start against Baltimore. Milton also started against the Rams in the Cowboys’ first preseason game.

Milton was 17-of-29 for 143 yards with a touchdown and an interception in that game.

Will Grier is the other in-house option to serve as Dak Prescott’s backup during the regular season. He has not played in a meaningful game since he was a Panthers rookie in 2019, but he’s been on the Cowboys longer than Milton and Schottenheimer’s familiarity with him has made getting to know Milton the bigger priority this summer.

Schottenheimer also announced that rookie right guard Tyler Booker is set to play this week after sitting out of last week’s game.