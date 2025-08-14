 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_ricefloresnews_250814.jpg
Report: Chiefs WR Rice to have hearing on Sept. 30
nbc_pft_draft_250814.jpg
PFT Draft: Most indispensable AFC non-quarterbacks
nbc_pft_cowboyslovespotlight_250814.jpg
Jones: ‘Cowboys are a soap opera 365 days a year’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_ricefloresnews_250814.jpg
Report: Chiefs WR Rice to have hearing on Sept. 30
nbc_pft_draft_250814.jpg
PFT Draft: Most indispensable AFC non-quarterbacks
nbc_pft_cowboyslovespotlight_250814.jpg
Jones: ‘Cowboys are a soap opera 365 days a year’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Milton will start at QB for Cowboys this week

  
Published August 14, 2025 01:29 PM

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said this week that he wants to find out what the team has in quarterback Joe Milton and another data point in that investigation will come against the Ravens on Saturday.

Schottenheimer announced on Thursday that Milton will start against Baltimore. Milton also started against the Rams in the Cowboys’ first preseason game.

Milton was 17-of-29 for 143 yards with a touchdown and an interception in that game.

Will Grier is the other in-house option to serve as Dak Prescott’s backup during the regular season. He has not played in a meaningful game since he was a Panthers rookie in 2019, but he’s been on the Cowboys longer than Milton and Schottenheimer’s familiarity with him has made getting to know Milton the bigger priority this summer.

Schottenheimer also announced that rookie right guard Tyler Booker is set to play this week after sitting out of last week’s game.