Joe Mixon doubtful, Dameon Pierce out for Texans

  
Published September 20, 2024 03:35 PM

The Texans are set to be without two running backs against the Vikings on Sunday.

Joe Mixon is listed as doubtful to play after missing practice all week with an ankle injury. Dameon Pierce has been ruled out with a hamstring injury and the two injuries leave Houston thin in the backfield for the matchup of 2-0 teams.

Cam Akers and Dare Ogunbowale are the other backs on the team’s 53-man roster.

The Texans listed three players as questionable. Center Jarrett Patterson (calf) did not practice on Friday, but center Juice Scruggs (groin) and safety M.J. Stewart (knee) were both able to work in a limited fashion.