Joe Mixon remains off the field at Texans practice

  
Published October 9, 2024 01:45 PM

There was no change in running back Joe Mixon’s status as the Texans kicked off their practice week on Wednesday.

According to multiple reporters at the open portion of the team’s workout, Mixon remained off the field as the team began preparing to face the Patriots this Sunday. Mixon has not played since hurting his ankle in the second week of the regular season.

The Texans have not been nearly as effective running the ball without Mixon as they were with him in the lineup in the first two weeks and the team is now thinner in the passing game with wide receiver Nico Collins set to miss at least four weeks with a hamstring injury.

Running back Dameon Pierce has been out with a hamstring injury, but he was on the practice field Wednesday.