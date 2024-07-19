 Skip navigation
Joe Mixon: We’re ready to go for a long run

  
Published July 19, 2024 03:29 PM

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud said this week that the team is going to have a target on its back after winning the AFC South last year, but running back Joe Mixon isn’t worried about taking the best shot that their opponents have to give each week.

Mixon joined the Texans in a trade with the Bengals in March and he opened up his first training camp with the team by setting a high bar for what he thinks they are capable of doing this season. Mixon played on a Cincinnati team that went to the Super Bowl and he said at a Friday press conference that he sees the same kind of future for his new club

“I’ve definitely been on a championship team before and I know what it’s like,” Mixon said. “I know what it takes to get there. I feel like we have, no doubt, we have the best talent that I’ve seen here in a long time. I honestly feel like the team that we have here, I know that we’re ready to go and go for that long run. At the end of the day, we just gotta take it one week at a time, one day at a time and everything else will take place.”

The Bengals team that went to the Super Bowl is the only one to interrupt the run of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs over the last five years. If all breaks right for the Texans, Mixon could be part of the next one to do so as well.