John Harbaugh: Fight at joint practice should be a learning opportunity

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said “the work was so good” during Tuesday’s joint practice with the Colts and that both teams did their best to “keep it healthy,” but there was one notable exception to the latter point.

Colts running back Tyler Goodson and Ravens defensive back Keyon Martin scrapped during a special teams drill and Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins left the bench to interject himself into the proceedings. Reporters at the practice said Wiggins threw punches and more players entered the fray before things finally calmed down.

Wiggins and Goodson were booted from the rest of practice, which Harbaugh said should have been educational for the team about the need to keep cool in a similar situation during a game.

“It happened, but it should be a learning experience opportunity for our team, too,” Harbaugh said, via a transcript from the team. “You don’t have to throw a punch [to] get thrown out in the game. You go back at them, they may throw you out, and the officials threw both of those guys out. So that’s an opportunity for us to learn from.”

Harbaugh said earlier this week that he hoped to avoid fights by limiting the work with the Colts to one day, but he’ll have to settle for hoping that the team reacts differently should things get chippy in the future.