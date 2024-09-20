John Harbaugh: To see a guy like Justice Hill get rewarded is what it’s about

The Ravens and running back Justice Hill agreed to a two-year extension on Friday, keeping the running back under contract through 2026.

Hill, a fourth-round pick in 2019, has spent his entire career with the Ravens, putting together his most productive season in 2023 with 593 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns.

Head coach John Harbaugh congratulated Hill in his Friday press conference, noting that even as Hill has expanded his role on offense, he’s real and willing to contribute on special teams.

“Just to see him get that kind of a reward for everything he’s done, probably one of the greatest shining examples of, come to work every day, ready to go to work every day, be at your best, positive attitude — you guys see him, you know how he is — upbeat, ready to go,” Harbaugh said. “Nothing too big for him, nothing too small for him, just wants to be his best and lift everybody up. To see a guy like that get rewarded is, to me, what it’s about.”

Through two games this year, Hill has recorded 25 yards rushing on five carries and 62 yards on eight receptions. He’s appeared in 61 games with five starts in his career, missing the 2021 season due to a torn Achilles.