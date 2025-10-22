John Harbaugh won’t “put a number” on Lamar Jackson’s chances of playing this week

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took one step back toward the lineup when he returned to practice on Wednesday, but head coach John Harbaugh didn’t speculate on when Jackson might take the final and most important step.

Harbaugh said at his Wednesday press conference that it was good to have Jackson back on the practice field before saying that he wouldn’t “put a number” on the chance that Jackson plays against the Bears this Sunday. Harbaugh added that there is “no shareable injury information available at this time” about Jackson’s hamstring.

Harbaugh also declined to say whether Cooper Rush will continue to start if Jackson is unable to play. Tyler Huntley would be the other option, but Harbaugh said he doesn’t see any benefit to sharing his thought process on which way the team would go.

The next two days will bring further updates on Jackson’s status as they head into a game that will mean a lot to their remaining playoff chances.