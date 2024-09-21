John Harbaugh: You’ll probably see different guys in spots on offensive line

The Ravens are looking for their first win of the season in Dallas this weekend and they may deploy a different offensive line as part of their bid.

Offseason changes led to several new starters up front for the Ravens and head coach John Harbaugh hinted at further experimentation when he spoke to reporters on Friday. Harbaugh said that he is “very confident that we’re going to be the kind of offensive line that we need to be,” but getting there may require the team to change their look at certain positions.

“We are a work in progress. It’s still competition, [and] it’s still up in the air for certain spots,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “You probably will see some different guys in spots, so that’s just part of it.”

Harbaugh didn’t specify where the team is considering changes, but right guard Daniel Faalele struggled against the Raiders last weekend and that might be a spot to target for an upgrade as the Ravens try to turn things around.