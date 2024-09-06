John Lynch confident Christian McCaffrey will be “out there and ready to roll”

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey spent most of the summer off the field due to a calf injury and he was limited in practice on Thursday, but there doesn’t appear to be any concern about his availability for Monday night.

General Manager John Lynch said on KNBR Friday that McCaffrey, who is listed with an Achilles issue in addition to the calf, “is doing great” and looks like himself when he’s on the practice field. Lynch said that leaves him confident that the running back will be good to go against the Jets.

“Obviously we want to see him progress through the week, but he takes tremendous care of his body. He’ll be out there and ready to roll,” Lynch said.

McCaffrey was one of several key 49ers who were off the field this summer and one of the big questions for the opener is whether the team’s performance will suffer because of the lack of time together in camp.