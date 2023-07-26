 Skip navigation
Jonathan Gannon: Kyler Murray will be ready to play “when he tells me”

  
Published July 26, 2023 05:39 PM

The Cardinals placed Kyler Murray on the active/physically unable to perform list Wednesday. The move was not a surprise given the quarterback underwent reconstructive surgery on his right knee Jan. 3 to repair the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus.

The question is: Will he begin the season on the reserve/PUP list, which would keep him out the first four games?

He’s going good,” coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday, via Darren Urban of the team website. “He started on PUP, and he’s progressing. I love the plan we have moving forward. He did an excellent job this summer. It’s an injury that kind of goes [up and down]. He has really good days; he has bad days too, just like anybody else who has had this.”

Murray and the team have not put timetables on the quarterback’s return, but the two-time Pro Bowler allowed earlier this month that Week 1 was his goal. That is a long shot, realistically.

Gannon said Wednesday Murray will be ready “when he tells me.”

Murray completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 2,368 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2022. He also rushed for 418 yards and three scores in 11 starts.

Colt McCoy is expected to start as long as Murray is out with David Blough, Jeff Driskel, and 2023 fifth-round draft pick Clayton Tune behind him.