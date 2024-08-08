Jonathan Taylor: I know what I can do when I’m healthy

There’s been a lot of talk about what the Colts can do with quarterback Anthony Richardson back to full strength after last year’s right shoulder injury, but that’s not the only significant change on the health front from last year.

Running back Jonathan Taylor had an ankle injury in 2022 that required a surgical fix when the Colts were done playing and his offseason also featured a contract standoff that kept him away from the team at times. A thumb injury cost him three more games later in the season, but all of those issues are now behind him and he believes that will bring him back to being the player he was while running for 2,980 yards and 29 touchdowns in his first two NFL campaigns.

“My rookie year, healthy,” Taylor said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN.com. “And I had a really good year. Second year, healthy. Had a really good year. I know what I can do when I’m healthy.”

A close Week 18 loss to the Texans cost the Colts a playoff berth and helped make the Texans a popular pick for success in 2024. A full year for Taylor could help the Colts throw cold water on the high expectations in Houston.