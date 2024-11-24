Jonnu Smith puts Dolphins up 7-0

Jonnu Smith got back to the end zone on Sunday.

Smith scored two touchdowns to help the Dolphins beat the Raiders in Week 11 and he opened the scoring in this week’s game against the Patriots. Smith slipped underneath the coverage and caught a short pass from Tua Tagovailoa for a seven-yard touchdown.

The score made it 7-0 Dolphins with 14:10 left to play in the first half.

Smith has four catches for 37 yards and Tagovailoa is 6-of-8 for 71 yards.

The Patriots had a chance to score on their second possession, but a holding penalty knocked them out of the red zone and kicker Joey Slye doinked a 45-yard field goal try off the upright for a miss.