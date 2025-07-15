Jordan Addison DUI trial is still set for today

A week before he’s due to report to the Vikings for training camp, receiver Jordan Addison will be in L.A. for non-football reasons.

As noted by Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, Addison’s DUI trial remains on track to begin today, July 15. That date was set in the middle of June.

Last July, Addison was found asleep at the wheel at LAX airport. He’s accused of driving under the influence of alcohol, and of driving with a blood-alcohol concentration in excess of the legal limit of .08 percent.

Both charge are misdemeanors. The related complication comes from the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. Baseline punishment for first offense DUI is a three-game suspension.

And the suspension if in play even if there’s any outcome reflecting responsibility — conviction, guilty plea, no contest, diversion program, deferred prosecution, etc.