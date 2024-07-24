 Skip navigation
Jordan Addison on his recent arrest, possible suspension: I own up to everything

  
Published July 24, 2024 07:06 PM

Vikings receiver Jordan Addison made himself available for interviews on the first day of training camp, the first time he has talked publicly since his arrest in California 12 days ago. Addison was arrested on suspicion of DUI after being found asleep behind the wheel near LAX.

Addison would not discuss details, citing advice form his attorney and agent, but he said he would “own up” to whatever punishment the NFL gives him for his second driving-related incident in a year.

“I’m not sure what’s going on,” Addison said, via Mark Craig of the Star Tribune. “I own up to whatever it is, whatever disciplinary actions that come my way. I’m going to stand tall, get through it. Same thing [with the team]. Whatever is out there for me, I’m going to stand on all 10 and take whatever come with it. I own up to everything. I feel anything that comes my way was meant to happen or is deserved. So I’ll do what I do.”

Coach Kevin O’Connell expressed disappointment in Addison on Monday, and Addison vowed to make better decisions going forward.

“Just make sure I put it behind me, because at the end of the day, I’ve got a job to do,” Addison said, via Jeff Wald of Fox9. “My job is to come in here and work, so that’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to make sure I’m still JA. They know my character. They know my heart, so I just come out here every day and show them I’m moving past it. I’m going to keep learning.”

Addison, the No. 23 overall pick last year, made 70 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns in his rookie season.