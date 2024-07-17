Jordan Love declines contract question ahead of training camp

Before the Packers ended their offseason program, quarterback Jordan Love expressed some optimism that he’d have a new contract by the start of training camp but no deal has come together at this point.

Love declined a chance to offer an update on his view this week. He was asked where things stand during an appearance at a football camp on Tuesday, but, via video from Lily Zhao of WITI, a PR person stepped in to stop the interview while Love smiled. Someone off camera said “news to come” and Love repeated that line.

In a previous appearance for Bleacher Report, Love was willing to answer a question about what an extension would mean to him although he stopped short of saying anything about when a deal might happen.

“That would mean a lot to me,” Love said. “That would be awesome. To be able to sign an extension with the team that drafted you is something that all players dream of. Hopefully, that happens here in the future, but I’m excited for the upcoming season and what’s in store for our team and to be able to solidify something long-term here in Green Bay.”

The first practice of training camp is next Monday, so we’ll know pretty soon if the two sides reach the finish line before that milestone.