 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

replacerimage.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

replacerimage.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jordan Love declines contract question ahead of training camp

  
Published July 17, 2024 04:13 PM

Before the Packers ended their offseason program, quarterback Jordan Love expressed some optimism that he’d have a new contract by the start of training camp but no deal has come together at this point.

Love declined a chance to offer an update on his view this week. He was asked where things stand during an appearance at a football camp on Tuesday, but, via video from Lily Zhao of WITI, a PR person stepped in to stop the interview while Love smiled. Someone off camera said “news to come” and Love repeated that line.

In a previous appearance for Bleacher Report, Love was willing to answer a question about what an extension would mean to him although he stopped short of saying anything about when a deal might happen.

“That would mean a lot to me,” Love said. “That would be awesome. To be able to sign an extension with the team that drafted you is something that all players dream of. Hopefully, that happens here in the future, but I’m excited for the upcoming season and what’s in store for our team and to be able to solidify something long-term here in Green Bay.”

The first practice of training camp is next Monday, so we’ll know pretty soon if the two sides reach the finish line before that milestone.