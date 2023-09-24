Jordan Love on critics: “Who are they to tell me who I am as a player?”

Packers quarterback Jordan Love engineered an impressive comeback on Sunday, leading Green Bay out of a 17-0 hole and securing an 18-17 victory over the Saints.

After the game, Love spoke with both Peter King and me by phone to discuss an early-season performance that has the Packers at 2-1, tied with the Lions atop the NFC North.

Love was asked, among other things, whether he hears the critics and whether that motivates him.

“Yeah, man, it’s out there for sure,” Love said. “You know, something that I’ve been hearing a lot of that stuff since I got drafted. It’s one of those things that it’s kind of in one ear, out the other . . . because I know the position I’m in. All quarterbacks in the NFL are in a pretty scrutinized position. You know, you can’t let that stuff affect you. I just stay true to who I am and confident in myself, confident in my team. I don’t get you know flustered by anything I hear or anything that’s out there because, you know, who are they to tell me who I am as a player?”

It’s the right attitude. Love has been through a lot. Through it all, he has never complained. He simply bided his time and waited for his chance and now he has made the most of it.

We’ll see him again on Thursday night, at home against the Lions. The winner moves into sole possession of first place in the division, four games into the season.