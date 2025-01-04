Jordan Whitehead to miss multiple weeks after being involved in a car accident

The Buccaneers will not have safety Jordan Whitehead for Sunday’s game against the Saints or any future games they may have in the playoffs.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Bucs are putting Whitehead on the non-football injury list on Saturday as a result of injuries he suffered in a car accident. There’s no word on the nature of Whitehead’s injury, but Stroud reports he is in OK condition overall and the move is being made because he would miss multiple weeks.

Whitehead returned to active duty last week after missing four weeks while on injured reserve. He had 79 tackles and three passes defensed in his 12 appearances this year.

The Bucs are also going to be without safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and cornerback Jamel Dean on Sunday. A win over the Saints will make them the NFC South champions.

UPDATE 2:23 p.m. ET: The Bucs confirmed the move to the NFI list and announced that they have signed safety Ryan Neal to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.