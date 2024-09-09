 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_worrymeter_240909.jpg
NFL Week 1 worry meter: NYG’s Jones, ATL’s Cousins
nbc_pft_sundaystandouts_240909.jpg
Darnold, Mixon, Allen lead NFL Week 1 standouts
nbc_pft_patsbengals_240909.jpg
Patriots’ formula on display in Week 1 upset win

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_worrymeter_240909.jpg
NFL Week 1 worry meter: NYG’s Jones, ATL’s Cousins
nbc_pft_sundaystandouts_240909.jpg
Darnold, Mixon, Allen lead NFL Week 1 standouts
nbc_pft_patsbengals_240909.jpg
Patriots’ formula on display in Week 1 upset win

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Allen cleared to practice, play in Week 2 vs. Dolphins

  
Published September 9, 2024 03:46 PM

Josh Allen is good to go for Week 2.

Head coach Sean McDermott said in his Monday press conference that Allen had his left hand examined and is cleared to practice and play against the Dolphins on Thursday night.

Allen had told reporters after Sunday’s win that he was likely going to get an X-ray, but believed he was fine.

McDermott noted that he didn’t think there would be limitations for Allen taking snaps from under center.

He was able to do it, and so we’ll just see how it goes today more than anything,” McDermott said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.

Allen was 18-of-23 passing for 232 yards with two touchdowns and he took nine carries for 39 yards with two TDs in Sunday’s game. He also lost a fumble.

McDermott, however, noted that cornerback Taron Johnson is out for Thursday’s matchup with a forearm injury.

I don’t know his timeline,” McDermott said, via Joe Buscaglia of TheAthletic.com. “I don’t know when he’ll be back.”

Defensive end Dawuane Smoot (toe) has also been ruled out for Week 2.