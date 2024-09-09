Josh Allen cleared to practice, play in Week 2 vs. Dolphins

Josh Allen is good to go for Week 2.

Head coach Sean McDermott said in his Monday press conference that Allen had his left hand examined and is cleared to practice and play against the Dolphins on Thursday night.

Allen had told reporters after Sunday’s win that he was likely going to get an X-ray, but believed he was fine.

McDermott noted that he didn’t think there would be limitations for Allen taking snaps from under center.

“He was able to do it, and so we’ll just see how it goes today more than anything,” McDermott said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.

Allen was 18-of-23 passing for 232 yards with two touchdowns and he took nine carries for 39 yards with two TDs in Sunday’s game. He also lost a fumble.

McDermott, however, noted that cornerback Taron Johnson is out for Thursday’s matchup with a forearm injury.

“I don’t know his timeline,” McDermott said, via Joe Buscaglia of TheAthletic.com. “I don’t know when he’ll be back.”

Defensive end Dawuane Smoot (toe) has also been ruled out for Week 2.