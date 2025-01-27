Josh Allen: I have to be better for Dalton Kincaid

The final offensive play of the Bills season saw quarterback Josh Allen launch a ball toward tight end Dalton Kincaid as Chiefs pass rushers bore down on him late in the fourth quarter.

Allen’s pass was more of a desperate heave than a precision dart, but it found it’s way to Kincaid and the tight end wasn’t able to reel it in. The catch would have extended Buffalo’s drive, but the Chiefs wound up running out the clock on a 32-29 win.

After the game, Kincaid said the play is “going to hurt a lot” but Allen put the onus on himself as well while referencing other throws to Kincaid that weren’t where he wanted them to be.

“I got to be better for him,” Allen said at a Monday press conference. “I didn’t feel like I put him in enough good situations this year, ball-placement-wise. Even the one last night over the middle — I left it behind him, allowed 32 to make a play on it. He can sit there and think about that play over and over, but I got to be better for him. That’s what it comes down to, and get him more involved. I know he’s been battling throughout the entire year, bumps and bruises and probably games that he shouldn’t have played he was in, but he’s a tough sucker, and I got nothing but love for him, how he’s approached this year. He’s going to be so much better next year. Let his body heal up, and I’m going to be better, better for him, and I can promise you that.”

Kincaid had 73 catches as a rookie, but dropped to 44 in 2024 while missing time with a knee injury. He and Allen will try for better results once they get back in action later this year.