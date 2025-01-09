Josh Allen jokes that other teams should stay away from “fantastic” OC Joe Brady

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a favorite to win MVP this season and his team is the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs, which are both things that reflect well on offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Brady was promoted into the role during the 2023 season when the Bills were 5-5 and they went 6-1 over the rest of the regular season. They won a playoff game as well and are hoping for an even deeper postseason run with Allen playing at a high level this year.

Other teams have taken note of that success and Brady is on the list of head coaching candidates for several of the teams looking to fill vacancies. On Wednesday, Allen was asked about Brady being a head coaching candidate and went the humorous route when asked what Brady has done for the club.

“Nothing,” Allen said, via Ryan Talbot of NewYorkUpstate.com. “He hasn’t done anything for us. Teams should stay away from him.”

Allen then got more serious about the “fantastic” job that Brady has done for the team.

“It’s not easy to switch play-callers midyear and he came in and from that day on, if you look at our splits, our success that we’ve had as a team it’s noticeable,” Allen said. “He’s one of the most positive guys in the building. He’s always got juice and energy for the guys. I think that’s something that we love and appreciate about him. He’s as real as they come.”

Brady can’t meet with any teams until after the Bills face the Broncos on Sunday and a strong showing from the Buffalo offense in that game would likely make Brady an even more attractive candidate around the league. Allen might prefer to keep him around, but it’s likely a risk he’s willing to take if it means the Bills finally getting over the hump in the postseason.