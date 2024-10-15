Josh Allen’s touchdown throw gives Bills a 13-10 lead

Josh Allen ran for a 1-yard touchdown on Buffalo’s first drive. He threw an 8-yard touchdown on the team’s third drive.

Allen’s third-down throw to Mack Hollins gave the Bills a 13-10 lead. Tyler Bass’ PAT was blocked by Quinnen Williams, though it appeared the kick was well off line before Williams got a finger on it.

Allen is 5-of-7 for 77 yards and a touchdown.

On the second play of the 10-play, 90-yard drive, Allen escaped pressure out of the end zone by running to his right. He found running back Ray Davis running free for a 42-yard gain.

Davis has nine carries for 54 yards and the one catch for 42 yards while filling in for James Cook. Ty Johnson has four carries for 34 yards.