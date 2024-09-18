Josh Jacobs limited, Jayden Reed did not practice on Wednesday

The Packers have a lengthy injury report to start the week, with several players listed as limited and non-participants.

Head coach Matt LaFleur addressed Jordan Love (knee) was limited in his return to practice, with the quarterback himself saying he’s “hopeful” to play against the Titans.

But LaFleur also noted in his Wednesday press conference that there was some “wear and tear” from the Week 2 win. Running back Josh Jacobs, who took 32 carries for 151 yards in the contest, was listed as limited with a back injury. But it doesn’t sound like he’s at risk of missing Week 3.

“I think he’ll be fine,” LaFleur said. “I’m not concerned about him. He said he felt great after the game. It’s just, that’s the life of a running back, I would say, in this league — especially when you get 30-plus carries in a game.”

Jacobs has taken a league-high 48 carries for 235 yards through the first two weeks.

Defensive lineman Kenny Clark (toe), defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare (groin), tight end Tucker Kraft (shoulder), offensive lineman Johs Myers (ankle), offensive lineman Zach Tom (quad), and offensive tackle Rasheed Walker (shoulder) were also limited.

Receiver Jayden Reed (calf), offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (illness/glute), offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (shoulder), and cornerback Carrington Valentine (ankle) did not participate.