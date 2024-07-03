Josh Jacobs: Sky’s the limit for Packers’ offense with a special QB like Jordan Love

After completing the offseason program in Green Bay, Packers running back Josh Jacobs believes he’s playing in an offense that has unlimited potential.

“I honestly think the sky is the limit in this offense,” Jacobs said on NFL Network. “Obviously, with having a special guy in Jordan Love, you know, and having a good offensive line and some good receivers out there makes it a lot easier for me, but just to be able to see the game plan and things that they want me to do this year, the things that they’re allowing me to do, I just think it’s going to be a special year.”

Jacobs led the NFL in rushing yards in 2022, but he believes his talents as a wide receiver weren’t fully used during his five years with the Raiders, and now that he’s with the Packers he thinks he’s going to show everything he can do in the passing game.

“Just to be able to come out and actually show that I can catch the ball more,” Jacobs said. “Not just that but trusting me enough to be able to pick up protections. It’s just so special when you got a guy like Jordan Love back there, and you can’t really just load the box every play, and you make defenses decide what they want to stop. I think that’s going to be the biggest help for me this year.”

And the Packers hope Jacobs is a big help toward the offense taking a big step with Love.