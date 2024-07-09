Josh Reynolds: Admiration for Sean Payton helped bring me to Denver

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds became a free agent for the second time in his NFL career this offseason and he’s hopeful that the second time around goes better than the first.

Reynolds signed with the Titans in 2021 after spending his first four seasons with the Rams, but his stay with the AFC South team came to an end when he was waived after playing in five games. Reynolds was claimed by the Lions, who gave him a bigger role and then re-signed him to a two-year deal ahead of the 2022 season. Reynolds had 78 catches for 1,087 yards and eight touchdowns over the life of that deal and then moved on to a two-year deal with the Broncos in March.

One reason Reynolds believes that this choice will prove to be a better one is because of how long he’s wanted to play for Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

“It was kind of a lot,” Reynolds said, via Jon Heath of USAToday.com. “I think the main decision was that I’ve always admired Sean Payton from afar. I was excited to see what that offense looked like.“

The Broncos traded Jerry Jeudy this offseason and drafted Troy Franklin the fourth round to go with Reynolds, Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, and Tim Patrick in a receiver group they hope will helpe make Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham, or Zach Wilson thrive as their quarterback this fall.