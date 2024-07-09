 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_jimtrotter_240708.jpg
Trotter’s lawsuit against the NFL ‘goes forward’
nbc_pftpm_offseasonhardknocks_240708.jpg
NYG Hard Knocks gives fans treasure trove of info
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240708.jpg
Fans should be interested in Sunday Ticket trial

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Josh Reynolds: Admiration for Sean Payton helped bring me to Denver

  
Published July 9, 2024 12:09 PM

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds became a free agent for the second time in his NFL career this offseason and he’s hopeful that the second time around goes better than the first.

Reynolds signed with the Titans in 2021 after spending his first four seasons with the Rams, but his stay with the AFC South team came to an end when he was waived after playing in five games. Reynolds was claimed by the Lions, who gave him a bigger role and then re-signed him to a two-year deal ahead of the 2022 season. Reynolds had 78 catches for 1,087 yards and eight touchdowns over the life of that deal and then moved on to a two-year deal with the Broncos in March.

One reason Reynolds believes that this choice will prove to be a better one is because of how long he’s wanted to play for Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

“It was kind of a lot,” Reynolds said, via Jon Heath of USAToday.com. “I think the main decision was that I’ve always admired Sean Payton from afar. I was excited to see what that offense looked like.“

The Broncos traded Jerry Jeudy this offseason and drafted Troy Franklin the fourth round to go with Reynolds, Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, and Tim Patrick in a receiver group they hope will helpe make Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham, or Zach Wilson thrive as their quarterback this fall.