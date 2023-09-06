Joshua Dobbs not saying if he is the Week 1 starter

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday “players know the plan” of who will quarterback the team in the season opener. NFL Media reports Joshua Dobbs will start, which is expected since the other option is fifth-round pick Clayton Tune.

Dobbs, though, is toeing the company line.

“If I am the guy,” Dobbs said purposefully, via Darren Urban of the team website, “then I’ll be excited to go out and perform the way I can perform, represent the Cardinals and lead the team.”

Dobbs arrived 13 days ago in a trade from Cleveland, where he played for Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing last season when Petzing was the Browns’ quarterbacks coach. He said that helped him “get [the offense] down pretty quick.”

“We had last week; we have a full week of preparation this week,” Dobbs said. “There is plenty of time to get in the film room, get extra reps with my teammates. This is our life, football, so there is plenty of time to lock into the game plan, hold down details, work out any kinks and nuances, and get ready to play.”

Dobbs, a fourth-round pick of the Steelers in 2017, has two career starts. Both came last season with the Titans.

Tune received the majority of reps at quarterback for the team in the preseason.